Serious Accident In Hicksville Investigated

Second Squad Detectives are investigating a serious auto accident involving a motorcycle that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a 58-year-old male operating a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a 49-year-old male operating a 2002 Hyundai Elantra on West Old Country Road and Newbridge Road. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital, currently listed in stable condition.

Both vehicles were impounded for a brake and safety check. The male operator of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department