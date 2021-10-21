Hicksville Water District To Host Contact-Less Pharmaceutical Take Back Day

Drive-thru collection of medications and pharmaceutical equipment on Oct. 23

The Hicksville Water District (HWD) will host its first ever Pharmaceutical Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Hicksville Athletic Center parking lot at 167 S Broadway in Hicksville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This contact-less drive-thru event provides residents with an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of unused medications and pharmaceutical equipment. These materials will then be brought to Covanta’s waste management facility in East Northport by the Nassau County Police Department for disposal.

“The Hicksville Water District is proud to bring its first ever Pharmaceutical Take Back Day to our community this month,” HWD Chairman Karl Schweitzer said. “Not only does this help residents discreetly dispose of potentially harmful materials, but it also helps protect our water supply by preventing them from entering into our single-source aquifer. Protecting our precious water supply is one of the District’s biggest priorities and we are excited to provide the community with a safe and easy way to help us along with that mission.”

Nearly all of Long Island’s water comes from a single-source aquifer located hundreds of feet underground. When residents dispose of their unused medications or pharmaceutical equipment by flushing them down the toilet or sink, they can end up contaminating the water supply. By bringing these materials to the district’s Pharmaceutical Take Back, residents do their part in protecting our water supply while also making their homes safer places to live for their families.

—Submitted by the Hicksville Water District