Police Investigate Hicksville Robbery

Eighth Squad detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred on Oct. 23 at 9:46 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, a male subject entered Dunkin Donuts located at 432 Jerusalem Ave. Once inside, the subject pushed two female store clerks, ages 54 and 36, while simulating that he had a gun and demanded that they give him cash from the register. After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, the subject left the store southbound on Jerusalem Avenue.

The two female victims and a 66-year-old male store clerk, also present during the robbery, were not injured.

The suspect is described as a male black, approximately 17 years of age and 5’6” tall. He was wearing black jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, white gloves and a white face mask. Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department