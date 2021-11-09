Hicksville Water District Chairman Karl Schweitzer Seeks 2021 Reelection

Schweitzer hopes to bring knowledge and experience into another term

Hicksville Water District (HWD) Chairman Karl Schweitzer is seeking reelection this year to maintain a spot on the HWD Board of Commissioners, where he has served his community since first being elected in 2003. With nearly two decades of experience under his belt, Schweitzer brings a wealth of passion and knowledge of what it takes to provide residents with top quality water service.

“Serving the Hicksville Water District has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Schweitzer said. “While I am tremendously proud of everything we have accomplished during my tenure as chairman, there are still many challenges that lie ahead. If elected to another term, I plan on taking those challenges head on and doing everything I can to help our neighbors continue to prosper. Our community will not be disappointed.”

Schweitzer has overseen the Hicksville Water District’s operations during one of the most difficult times of its 100-year history. The emergence of 1,4-dioxane in the area’s water supply forced the board to shut down four wells and quickly find treatment options never before used by the district, as this emerging contaminant could not be treated by traditional methods. Under Schweitzer’s leadership, the district swiftly brought in Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) and Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) equipment in an effort to ensure Hicksville’s water remains as high quality as possible. The efforts have been successful, as treatment facilities were installed in the District’s Plant 9 last year and another is expected to be operational at Plant 8 by Summer 2022. Environmental health and safety is Schweitzer’s priority and his record proves that it is always at the forefront of his service.

A perennial public servant, Schweitzer is also a third-generation firefighter and has been a member of the Hicksville Fire Department for more than 40 years. He has also served as a committee member of the Old Courthouse Centennial Celebration and as co-chairman of the 350th anniversary celebration of the Robert Williams Purchase. He was also involved in the restoration of the Gregory Museum. For his dedication to his community, Schweitzer was named Citizen of the Year by the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce in 1998 and was honored by the Hicksville Community Council in 2006.

Voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Hicksville Fire Department Stations located on Levittown Parkway and East Marie Street. If residents choose to elect Schweitzer once again, he promises to take on the responsibility with the same commitment to his community he has shown for decades.

