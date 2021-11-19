Police Arrest Hicksville Man In Attempted Westbury Robbery

Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of three males for an attempted robbery that occurred on Nov. 11 at 11:05 p.m. in Westbury.

According to detectives, a 38-year-old male victim was walking on Dartmouth Avenue when two male subjects armed with knives approached him and demanded the victim’s wallet and money. The victim refused and yelled for help, prompting the two subjects to flee the scene on foot. Subsequent to the investigation, officers observed a grey Mazda speed off near the intersection of Linden and Union avenues. Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle and traffic law stop, the vehicle stopped on Madison Avenue with three subjects exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police conducted a search of the area, and at 11:30 p.m. all three subjects were located and placed under arrest without further incident. Arrested were 33-year-old Daniel Padilla of Roosevelt; 32-yearp-old Carlos Licona of Hicksville and 20-year-old Kevin Arriola of Hempstead. The investigation determined the grey Mazda had been reported stolen on Nov. 3 from Roosevelt.

All three defendants are charged with first- and second-degree attempted robbery and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. In addition, Licona and Padilla are also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three defendants were arraigned on Nov. 12 at First District Court in Hempstead.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department