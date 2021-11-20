Hicksville’s Marching Band Takes First Place at NYSFBC Championship

On Oct. 31, 52 bands performed at the NYSFBC Championship in Syracuse at the Syracuse University Carrier Dome. Hicksville Public Schools won first place, with a score of 85.60, in the division for Large School 3 New York State Field Band Competition Show.

The Hicksville Marching Comets displaying their first place trophy and plaque from their win at the New York State Field Band Competition Show in Syracuse.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)


This first place award demonstrated all the hard work and commitment the Hicksville Marching Comets have made to the Hicksville Public Schools Marching Band. The bus with Hicksville Marching Band members was welcomed home by the Hicksville Fire Department and proud parents, siblings and caregivers.

The bus arrives home to Hicksville with Hicksville’s Marching Comets.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Marching Band students arriving were also greeted by Superintendent of Schools Marianne Litzman; Supervisor of Fine Arts and Theater Chad Wyman; Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Lauren DuBeau; Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Patrick Harris, Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Walter Roche and Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Tim Sweeney. Congratulations to all the students, parents, staff and everyone in the entire community that have worked together to allow our district to achieve such a great honor.

Hicksville Marching Band members carrying off their trophy and plaque earned at the NYSFBC Championship.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

Proud Hicksville families greet the bus arrival to welcome students and staff home.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

The Hicksville Fire Department welcomes home the Hicksville Marching Band.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

 

From left: Phil Heckler (Hicksville Board of Education President); Kerri Barnett (Band Director); Shari Thorsten (Drum Major); Mallika Rangi (Drum Major); Samantha Mason (Drum Major)
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

 

From left: Rose Walker (Legislative of 17th District); Mallika Rangi (Drum Major); Marianne Litzman (Superintendent of Schools); Kerri Barnett (Band Director); Samantha Mason (Drum Major); Shari Thorsten (Drum Major)
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District

