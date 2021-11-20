Hicksville’s Marching Band Takes First Place at NYSFBC Championship

On Oct. 31, 52 bands performed at the NYSFBC Championship in Syracuse at the Syracuse University Carrier Dome. Hicksville Public Schools won first place, with a score of 85.60, in the division for Large School 3 New York State Field Band Competition Show.



This first place award demonstrated all the hard work and commitment the Hicksville Marching Comets have made to the Hicksville Public Schools Marching Band. The bus with Hicksville Marching Band members was welcomed home by the Hicksville Fire Department and proud parents, siblings and caregivers.

Marching Band students arriving were also greeted by Superintendent of Schools Marianne Litzman; Supervisor of Fine Arts and Theater Chad Wyman; Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Lauren DuBeau; Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Patrick Harris, Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Walter Roche and Hicksville High School Assistant Principal Tim Sweeney. Congratulations to all the students, parents, staff and everyone in the entire community that have worked together to allow our district to achieve such a great honor.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District