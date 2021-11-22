AP Scholars In Hicksville

More than 125 current and former students from Hicksville High School earned the designation of Advanced Placement Scholars for excelling on their 2021 AP exams.

Congratulations to the following students on achieving this honor:

AP Scholars With Distinction

Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Alex Abraham, Alok Aenugu, Samuel Aronov, Ariya Bakhteri, Benjamin Choi, Roxy R. Dias, Anaya A. Ger, Lena L. Girdhar, Alejandro Gonzalez, Cailin J. Hoang, Lirim Iljazi, Aryan Jain, Xiang Jin, Maria John, Keshveen Kaur, Jaskaran S. Kohli, Timson Lai, Serena Lam, Kayla A. Mathew, Ben M. Mercado, Maeryam Nasari, Jesse A. Natarajan, Daren Ni, Alina M. Nodrat, Julia V. Parlewicz, Aric Peng, Arianna A. Psareas, Joseph R. Quan, Arena Rahman, Mallika Rangi, Daniel A. Rivero, George B. Sekavec, Donna S. Shair, Navpreet Singh, Lindsey M. Smith, Felicite Tien, Irene X. Tsesmetzis, Kaitlyn C. Verdugo, Brinda Vutukuri, Eric Y. Wang, Sam Zhen and Sean Zhen.

AP Scholars With Honor

Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams

Sarah Aljonubi, Jade Amador, Josef P. Aronov, Sarah C. Chavez, Aniruddh K. Chittabathini, Kaitlyn G. Curtin, Sarah M. Gabriel, Stephanie Gabriel, Nicholas S. Geonie, Joseph Glaudino, Cameron L. Hall, Teresa M. Hammer, Stephen P. Harran, Krish G. Jain, Prakriti Khanal, Jihan Kumar, Matthew L. LaBarca, Sydney J. Mathis, George Nakashyan, George D. Palermo, Nadia Y. Pelaez, Matthew A. Rakhar, Purnima Sengupta, Jawad M. Shamim, Ashish Sharma, Saba Sohail, Michael S. Varghese, Rayaan Zaidi and Eric Zhang.

AP Scholars

Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams

Aleena Abraham, Gianna Adamo, Jabir Ahmed, Sara Ashraf, Rani Basnet, William A. Beiner, Jude C. Campbell, Roman V. Charan, Prisha K. Dass, Julia C. DeTurris, Isabella A. Diaz, Rafay Ejaz, Bassam Faisal, David M. Giannuzzi-Costa, Jenna E. Gobbo, Alisha Goraya, Sneha Gouli, Tanzia Hassan, Fiddi H. Hilmi, Zhong J. Hou, Allyson S. Jackson, Jason Jiang, Daniel T. Joyce, Gurmehar Kaur, Kauthar Khorami, Muneer Lalji, Teresa Lam, Pratiksha S. Malayil, Eliana S. Mendolia, Alisina Menhaji, Abdullah Mohmand, Rhafi Omam, Bisma Omer, Dua Omer, Padmanabh Pareek, Rabia K. Rana, Christopher C. Rath, Kelly P. Ryan, Gagan Sapkota, Aaryan J. Shah, Alisha B. Shah, Ayush Shah, Vasanth Shakelli, Himanshu Sharma, Ekam Singh, Kanishka Sivarajah, Aniket Sonika, Shari M. Thorsten, Shannon M. Tuohey, Shanna V. Varghese, Jing Wang, Ashley N. Wulff, Eli Yoo, Ivan Zheng and Anthony A. Zizzo.

AP Capstone Diploma

Granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing

Alok Aenugu, Rani Basnet, Roxy R. Dias, Sarah M. Gabriel, Stephanie Gabriel, Alejandro Gonzalez, Teresa M. Hammer, Xiang Jin, Nadia Y. Pelaez, George B. Sekavec, Alisha B. Shah, Sam Zhen and Sean Zhen.

AP Seminar And Research Certificate

Granted to students who earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research but not on four additional AP Exams

Gianna Adamo, William A. Beiner, Bassam Faisal, Joseph Glaudino, Zhong J. Hou, Aarshia Hukmani, Prakriti Khanal, Kauthar Khorami, Timson Lai, Teresa Lam, Sydney J. Mathis, Alina M. Nodrat, Mallika Rangi, Daniel A. Rivero, Purnima Sengupta, Himanshu Sharma and Abhiram Thotkura.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District