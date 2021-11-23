Police Investigate Shots Fired In Hicksville

The Second Squad reports the details of a shots fired incident that occurred on Nov. 14 at 1:10 a.m. in Hicksville

According to detectives, Second Precinct officers responded to a disturbance in front of Nelly’s Tacqueria Saloon, located at 365 West Old Country Rd. An 18-year-old male victim was involved in a verbal dispute with three male subjects. The dispute escalated and one of the male subjects fired multiple shots with a handgun but the victim was not injured. The three subjects entered a vehicle and fled the scene traveling westbound on West Old Country Road. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department