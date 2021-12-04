Police Investigating Fatal Hicksville Car Accident

Homicide Squad Detectives are reporting the details of an incident that occurred on Nov. 26 at 5:18 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, police responded to Stewart Avenue, east of the Levittown Parkway, for reports of a woman lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased Asian female laying in the eastbound lane of Stewart Avenue. It appears the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Police later identified the victim as 43-year-old Nayi Harsida of Westbury.

Detective request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department