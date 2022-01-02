Buying Books Are Back

Old Country Road School found a creative way to ensure that students in this school were able to once again enjoy the joys of buying books at the annual school book fair. Principal Laura McConnell and Library Media Specialist Corinne Mikulin worked with the PTA to organize the event to be held outside in front of the school to allow students the opportunity to buy books that interest them and to promote reading.



The promotion of encouraging the students to read at Old Country Road School did not stop with offering the book fair event to all students.

Reading teacher Liz Careccia and Mikulin visited Hicksville Public Library to get their Hicksville Public Library cards.

Old Country Road is planning a push throughout November to get teachers to get a Hicksville Public Library card as models for the students and to encourage community participation.

Employees of the district are welcome to get a library card at the Hicksville Public Library in addition to the card many already hold in their hometown.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District