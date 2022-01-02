Buying Books Are Back

By
Hicksville News Staff
-
0
5

Old Country Road School found a creative way to ensure that students in this school were able to once again enjoy the joys of buying books at the annual school book fair. Principal Laura McConnell and Library Media Specialist Corinne Mikulin worked with the PTA to organize the event to be held outside in front of the school to allow students the opportunity to buy books that interest them and to promote reading.

The Annual Book Fair set up at Old Country Road Elementary School held outside in front of the school building for children to enjoy.
(Photo courtesy of Hicksville School District)


The promotion of encouraging the students to read at Old Country Road School did not stop with offering the book fair event to all students.

The Annual Book Fair is a tool educators have been using to promote reading amongst students.

Reading teacher Liz Careccia and Mikulin visited Hicksville Public Library to get their Hicksville Public Library cards.

Reading teacher Liz Careccia and librarian Corinne Mikulin visited Hicksville Public Library to get their Hicksville Public Library cards.
(Photo courtesy of Hicksville School District)

Old Country Road is planning a push throughout November to get teachers to get a Hicksville Public Library card as models for the students and to encourage community participation.

The students at Old Country Road School giving a thumbs up to having their school book fair back.
(Photo courtesy of Hicksville School District)

Employees of the district are welcome to get a library card at the Hicksville Public Library in addition to the card many already hold in their hometown.

A young student engrossed in a book and all it has to offer. (Photo courtesy of Hicksville School District)

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District

