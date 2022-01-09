Hicksville News Walker Sworn In For New Term As Legislator By Hicksville News Staff - January 9, 2022 0 8 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Rose Marie Walker (third from right, rear row) was recently sworn in for her 7th term in the Nassau County Legislature. The oath of office was administered by Former Congressman Peter King at the induction ceremony, which was held in the Peter J. Schmitt Legislative Chamber.“I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of my district,” Walker said. “I thank them for their faith in me and will work hard advocating for our veterans, supporting environmental and downtown revitalization efforts, and addressing health and safety concerns that affect our community.”(Photo courtesy of the office of Legislator Rose Walker)—Submitted by the office of Rose Marie Walker