Thank You And Farewell…For Now

My name is Chris Ruggiero and I am the general manager of Zim Zari California Coastal Grill. We are located at 4964 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa Park, in the Southgate Shopping Center. We have been here since January 2009. I regret to inform our loyal customers from the last 13 years, that we will close our doors after business hours on Sunday, Jan. 16.

I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to our patrons that have supported us during our time here. We will be re-launching under a different name, but with a similar concept. Sometime in mid-February, after the renovations are finished, we will be doing business as Vida. As I have explained to both previous and current employees, it was never about the name on the building. It was about the people. The relationships and bonds that have been formed throughout the years with both the customers and our employees is something that cannot be duplicated. Whether it about someone coming in on a first date, a birthday or simply a cold margarita on a Taco Tuesday, we thank you ALL for choosing us. We look forward to seeing some old faces, as well as new. And hope to continue those relationships with the GREAT people of Massapequa, Massapequa Park and the surrounding neighborhoods. In closing, THANK YOU again, to you all that have chosen us. If it was not for the people, we would not have been Zim Zari.

—Chris Ruggiero