Orchestra, band and chorus students at Dutch Lane Elementary School in Hicksville recently performed a winter concert for the school’s student body.

Each of the three groups of musicians, which were comprised of third, fourth and fifth graders, performed two selections of music.

The chorus wrapped up the winter musical event singing an enthusiastic version of “Seven Feet of Snow” by Sally Albright.

This was the first performance of the new year.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District