Making Music At Lee Avenue

The elementary concert series kicked off at Lee Avenue School. Kindergarten through fifth graders were recently invited to watch the fourth- and fifth-grade band and orchestra performances for their Winter Concert.

The horn and woodwind sections of the band are ready to perform.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Principal Stephanie Stam introduced her music department and their musical ensembles. Under the direction of Kerri Barnett, her band played two songs, “March of the Rookie” and “Jingle Bells.”

Richard Enderle introduces his orchestra’s last song, “Fiddler’s Hoedown.”
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

Orchestra teacher Richard Enderle had his orchestra close out the assembly with two songs. The orchestra played “D-Tour” and “Fiddler’s Hoedown.”

The third-grade chorus were preparing to perform.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

During “Fiddler’s Hoedown,” students were invited to clap along to the beat of the music, enjoying the musical presentation. Both teachers asked their students to demonstrate each instrument played, so future musicians can better understand the option of choices they will have when they choose to join the band or orchestra in the future.

These band students are excited to perform in their first concert.(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The musicians enjoyed performing in their first concert. On Jan. 20, the third-grade chorus performed three songs under the direction of Frank Barbera.

Orchestra students are excited for their first performance.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

They sang “Join Together” by The Who, “Simple Gifts” and “Rocking the ABCs.” The fourth- and fifth-grade chorus followed with the songs “Peace Like a River,” Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and “The Candy Man”.

The fourth- and fifth-grade chorus performed at Lee Avenue School.
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

The Lee Avenue school community was excited for the return of musical performances to their schools.

The audience of students enthusiastically clap along to “Fiddler’s Hoedown.”
(Photo courtesy of the Hicksville School District)

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District

