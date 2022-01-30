Making Music At Lee Avenue

The elementary concert series kicked off at Lee Avenue School. Kindergarten through fifth graders were recently invited to watch the fourth- and fifth-grade band and orchestra performances for their Winter Concert.

Principal Stephanie Stam introduced her music department and their musical ensembles. Under the direction of Kerri Barnett, her band played two songs, “March of the Rookie” and “Jingle Bells.”

Orchestra teacher Richard Enderle had his orchestra close out the assembly with two songs. The orchestra played “D-Tour” and “Fiddler’s Hoedown.”

During “Fiddler’s Hoedown,” students were invited to clap along to the beat of the music, enjoying the musical presentation. Both teachers asked their students to demonstrate each instrument played, so future musicians can better understand the option of choices they will have when they choose to join the band or orchestra in the future.

The musicians enjoyed performing in their first concert. On Jan. 20, the third-grade chorus performed three songs under the direction of Frank Barbera.

They sang “Join Together” by The Who, “Simple Gifts” and “Rocking the ABCs.” The fourth- and fifth-grade chorus followed with the songs “Peace Like a River,” Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” and “The Candy Man”.

The Lee Avenue school community was excited for the return of musical performances to their schools.

—Submitted by the Hicksville School District