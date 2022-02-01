School News Hicksville Kindergartners Celebrate Lunar New Year By Hicksville News Staff - February 1, 2022 0 3 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Kindergarten students at Lee Avenue School in Hicksville shouted “Gong Xi Fa Cai” as they celebrated the Year of the Tiger with ENL teacher Karissa Calamari. The children participated in special activities throughout the morning of Jan. 31, including story time featuring the Marcia Vaughan book The Dancing Dragon. Students also colored red and yellow crowns to symbolize good luck and concluded the celebration with a parade around the classroom.(Photo courtesy of Hicksville Public Schools)—Submitted by the Hicksville School District