Fatal Hicksville Auto Accident

Homicide Squad detectives report the details of a fatal auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7:15 p.m. in Hicksville.

According to detectives, while attempting to cross Jerusalem Avenue at Parc Lane, an 81-year-old male was struck by a northbound 2005 Honda Civic that was being driven by a 20-year-old male. The male operator remained on scene and awaited police arrival. The male pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by a staff physician. The investigation into this accident continues.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department