Living In The Present

Have you ever felt stuck in a relationship with a difficult person, unable to get your message through, powerless to change the situation? Too often, similarly, our mind is stuck with a feeling of confusion and uncertainty.

It can relate to the past, our attention focused on what didn’t work out, who did us wrong, errors we’ve made or our ambiguous concern for the future, thinking about our goals, objectives, finances, health, relationships and more. The common mistake of solely focusing on the past or on the unknown future is that we often miss the appreciation and the joy of the present. King David said (Psalm 118:24): “This is the day the Almighty has made.”

Today is a gift from our Heavenly father. Every day counts to be fully engaged, making the most of each moment so we can enjoy more of them, love your family, appreciate the simple things in life. Are you living in a yesterday mindset? A prisoner of the past hardships? Are you too worried about how you will survive tomorrow? Do you go to work feeling that your body was there, but your mind was thinking about yesterday, about what you could have done better?

If you’re going to be appreciative and fulfilled you have to show up for life, be there when you get there. Not show up and be totally in the future and not show up and be in the past, living in regrets, dwelling on your disappointments. Have complete faith in our Creator and come into today. Yes, it’s good to have goals, visions, but try not to be so focused on them that you miss what you have right now. Sometimes, people lose the precious things they have by overlooking them and only going after what they want. They are so intent on reaching that goal, slaves of that desire, doing great things, even their family is taken for granted, continuing to be distracted and thinking all the time about what’s next. Excessive preoccupation with the future caused them to lose the gifts of the present.

Each of us has a mission with a personal connection to the Almighty, which gives us the ability to accomplish what at first might seem impossible. The way to this is by making each day count, bringing meaning and vitality to every moment.

So be close, be connected to our Heavenly father. Be grateful for the innumerous blessings our Creator shines upon us in the present. Don’t look for the road to joy, but enjoy the way and be happy every day!