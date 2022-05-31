School News Old Country Road Elementary Hosts Orientation For Class Of 2035 By Hicksville News Staff - May 31, 2022 0 15 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Hicksville’s Old Country Road Elementary School recently hosted an orientation for soon-to-be kindergartners and their parents. The parents of the incoming Class of 2035 attended a meeting with the principal and key staff while their children experienced an engaging morning in the classroom meeting teachers, making friends and coloring.(Photo courtesy of Hicksville Public Schools)—Submitted by Hicksville Public Schools