School News Congratulations To Abigail Katz By Hicksville News Staff - June 6, 2022 0 5 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Congratulations to our daughter, Abigail Anne Katz (pictured). We are so proud of all of your accomplishments these past couple years in Hicksville High School. It’s not easy balancing school work, clubs and personal time, but you managed to make it look like a piece of cake. We are so proud of your achievements, including being in the top 20 percent of your grade and getting inducted into the Math Honor Society and ASL Honor Society. We all look forward to seeing you succeed in the next chapter of your life. We love you. From mom, dad, Rachel, David and Scooby.—Submitted by Howard Katz