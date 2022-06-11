Long Island Special Olympics Takes Gold

Farmingdale hosts Special Olympic Games
Opening Ceremonies at Howitt Middle School (Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)
The Long Island Special Olympics Spring Games were a success. Farmingdale Schools hosted the competition that brought athletes, coaches, volunteers, and community members together. It was a spectacular day for everyone involved.
Track & Field at Howitt Middle School (Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)
Powerlifting at Farmingdale High School (Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)
Swimming at Farmingdale High School (Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)
Tennis at Allen Park (Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)
Olympic Village at Howitt Middle School (Photo courtesy of the Farmingdale School District)
—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District
