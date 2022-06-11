Long Island Special Olympics Takes Gold

Farmingdale hosts Special Olympic Games

The Long Island Special Olympics Spring Games were a success. Farmingdale Schools hosted the competition that brought athletes, coaches, volunteers, and community members together. It was a spectacular day for everyone involved.

—Submitted by the Farmingdale School District